Jumbo calf reunited with mother after three days’ efforts

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After three days of efforts, forest department officials of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) reunited a one-month-old elephant calf with its mother near Congress Mattam in the Sigur forest range on Wednesday evening. The animal was stranded along the Sigur river on August 29 following flooding in the river.

Officials released the calf inside the forest after spotting the presence of lactating elephant in Congress Mattam. A male elephant approached the calf and took him towards the female elephant, sources said.

According to D Venkatesh, field director of MTR, “We applied mud and dung all over its body before leaving the calf inside the forest so that the mother elephant does not smell the human scent.”

Forest staff watched the activities of the calf in the herd using a drone on Thursday morning and saw the animal moving happily with its herd. Wildlife activists appreciated the forest staff for their efforts.

