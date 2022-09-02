Home States Tamil Nadu

Katchanatham murder: Accused on run arrested from Chennai

‘Sullan’ Karuppaiah, an accused in Katchanatham Schedule Caste (SC) murder case, who was on the run, was arrested by a special police team from Sivaganga, in Chennai on Tuesday.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AP)

SIVAGANGA: 'Sullan’ Karuppaiah, an accused in Katchanatham Schedule Caste (SC) murder case, who was on the run, was arrested by a special police team from Sivaganga, in Chennai on Tuesday. He was later remanded in Madurai Central Jail, on Wednesday. 27 out of 33 persons were found guilty by a special court on August 5.

They belonged to a dominant community and were convicted for murdering 3 Scheduled Caste persons from Katchanatham village in May 2018. Five other SCs including Dhanasekaran (32)— who later died— were grievously injured.

 The violence occurred following a dispute between the two communities over bestowing of temple honours. “Sullan Karuppaiah  who was hiding for the last four years was arrested. The trial will soon start and after the hearings are completed, the court will pronounce its judgment,”  a police officer said.

