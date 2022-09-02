Home States Tamil Nadu

'Not Jesus Christ to turn other cheek' - Annamalai-PTR fight it out on Twitter

On Wednesday, PTR took a jibe at Annamalai without naming him in several Tamil and English tweets.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Dr Palanivel Thiagarajan (L) & BJP State president K Annamalai. (Photo | EPS and PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The verbal duel between Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR) and BJP State president K Annamalai on Twitter has stooped to new lows over the past two days and triggered a mud-slinging between the supporters of both the leaders. 

On Wednesday, PTR took a jibe at Annamalai without naming him in several Tamil and English tweets. He said he was not addressing “that person” by name because he sought publicity even with the martyr’s body, lied blatantly, had been a rabble-rouser, and had orchestrated slipper-throwing at a car with the Tricolour. He also described that person as a “curse on Tamil society”.

Reacting sharply, Annamalai said: “You and your coterie, who only live with your ancestors’ initials, cannot accept a self-made son of a farmer ... Finally you are not worthy enough for my chappals. I will never stoop to your level to orchestrate something like that. Don’t worry”. 

On Thursday, at a press meeting, reporters opined that leaders making such comments would set a bad precedent for youth entering politics. Annamalai said in response: “I never make such comments first. When someone hurls some charge, I have to respond ... I am not Jesus Christ to offer my other cheek ... If you hit me, I will hit you back; if you are aggressive; I will be twice as aggressive.”  

The TN BJP chief said the DMK should give up its intimidation politics. “I can go to the farm tomorrow and earn my livelihood through agriculture. Can Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan or Chief Minister MK Stalin do that? I am not saying this for the sake of a specious argument,” said Annamalai.

