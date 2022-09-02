Home States Tamil Nadu

Order regulating temple affairs invalid: Madras HC

“Since the Thirisuthanthirars were directly affected by the judgment, they ought to have been impleaded as parties,” the judges added. 

Published: 02nd September 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A three-judge bench of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently held that the orders passed by a division bench in 2018, in connection with the administration of Tiruchendur Subramaniya Swamy temple, are unsustainable on technical grounds. It also declared a consequent order passed by the Commissioner of HR&CE department on April 1, 2022, imposing certain restrictions, especially on the activities of Thirisuthanthirars in the temple, invalid.

The three-judge bench, comprising Justices PN Prakash, GR Swaminathan and M Nirmal Kumar, was constituted in July this year to test the validity of the 2018 order and the commissioner’s order after another division bench took a divergent view in a petition filed by Thiruchendur Shri Jeyanthi Nathar Thirisuthanthirars Kaariyasthar Sthaanigar Sabha.

The bench observed that the petition was a service matter and should not have been heard by a division bench.  “Since the Thirisuthanthirars were directly affected by the judgment, they ought to have been impleaded as parties,” the judges added. 

However, the judges clarified that the orders were struck down only on technical grounds and that they have not given a clean chit to the Thirisuthanthirars. It is open to the Commissioner to pass fresh orders in accordance with the law, they added.

The Commissioner had issued instructions regulating the dharshan queue, puja rituals, annadhanam, tonsuring, and temple elephant maintenance among others. It also regulated the activities of Thirisuthanthirars by ordering them to register themselves by furnishing certain details to the temple administration.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp