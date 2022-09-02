Order regulating temple affairs invalid: Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A three-judge bench of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently held that the orders passed by a division bench in 2018, in connection with the administration of Tiruchendur Subramaniya Swamy temple, are unsustainable on technical grounds. It also declared a consequent order passed by the Commissioner of HR&CE department on April 1, 2022, imposing certain restrictions, especially on the activities of Thirisuthanthirars in the temple, invalid.

The three-judge bench, comprising Justices PN Prakash, GR Swaminathan and M Nirmal Kumar, was constituted in July this year to test the validity of the 2018 order and the commissioner’s order after another division bench took a divergent view in a petition filed by Thiruchendur Shri Jeyanthi Nathar Thirisuthanthirars Kaariyasthar Sthaanigar Sabha.

The bench observed that the petition was a service matter and should not have been heard by a division bench. “Since the Thirisuthanthirars were directly affected by the judgment, they ought to have been impleaded as parties,” the judges added.

However, the judges clarified that the orders were struck down only on technical grounds and that they have not given a clean chit to the Thirisuthanthirars. It is open to the Commissioner to pass fresh orders in accordance with the law, they added.

The Commissioner had issued instructions regulating the dharshan queue, puja rituals, annadhanam, tonsuring, and temple elephant maintenance among others. It also regulated the activities of Thirisuthanthirars by ordering them to register themselves by furnishing certain details to the temple administration.

MADURAI: A three-judge bench of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently held that the orders passed by a division bench in 2018, in connection with the administration of Tiruchendur Subramaniya Swamy temple, are unsustainable on technical grounds. It also declared a consequent order passed by the Commissioner of HR&CE department on April 1, 2022, imposing certain restrictions, especially on the activities of Thirisuthanthirars in the temple, invalid. The three-judge bench, comprising Justices PN Prakash, GR Swaminathan and M Nirmal Kumar, was constituted in July this year to test the validity of the 2018 order and the commissioner’s order after another division bench took a divergent view in a petition filed by Thiruchendur Shri Jeyanthi Nathar Thirisuthanthirars Kaariyasthar Sthaanigar Sabha. The bench observed that the petition was a service matter and should not have been heard by a division bench. “Since the Thirisuthanthirars were directly affected by the judgment, they ought to have been impleaded as parties,” the judges added. However, the judges clarified that the orders were struck down only on technical grounds and that they have not given a clean chit to the Thirisuthanthirars. It is open to the Commissioner to pass fresh orders in accordance with the law, they added. The Commissioner had issued instructions regulating the dharshan queue, puja rituals, annadhanam, tonsuring, and temple elephant maintenance among others. It also regulated the activities of Thirisuthanthirars by ordering them to register themselves by furnishing certain details to the temple administration.