By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A law student from Madurai moved the Madras High Court seeking orders to TN government to stop displaying portraits of former chief minister the late M Karunanidhi on the websites of government departments and undertakings, posters, and banners.

When the public interest litigation petition came up before the First Bench, Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N Mala adjourned the matter, asking the petitioner to file a translated version of the attached documents.

CHENNAI: A law student from Madurai moved the Madras High Court seeking orders to TN government to stop displaying portraits of former chief minister the late M Karunanidhi on the websites of government departments and undertakings, posters, and banners. When the public interest litigation petition came up before the First Bench, Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N Mala adjourned the matter, asking the petitioner to file a translated version of the attached documents.