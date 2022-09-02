Home States Tamil Nadu

Rain plays spoilsport in Delta districts

Normalcy in Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam took a hit from the heavy rains that lashed the coastal delta districts over the past two days.

Published: 02nd September 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

August, this year, recorded minimal rainfall in the last 14 years. (Photo | Express)

(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM/THANJAVUR: Normalcy in Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam took a hit from the heavy rains that lashed the coastal delta districts over the past two days. Besides causing havoc for farmers and fisherfolk, the downpour impeded devotees from celebrating festivals.

With Mayiladuthurai district recording an average of 27.6 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period ending 8 am on Thursday, Kuruvai paddy harvest took a hit. Farmers complain of their crop in maturing stages as having slanted from the downpour. 

Fishermen also complained of not being able to set out to sea owing to the incessant rain. 
Vinayakar Chaturthi processions were not spared either as devotees had to put off immersion of the deity idols in waterbodies.

As for Nagapattinam, the district recorded an average of 32.6 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending Thursday morning. The highest rainfall was in Tirukkuvalai at 126.50 mm. Overall, rainfall of 228 mm was recorded in the gauges. Pilgrims to the annual shrine festival at Velankanni too struggled finding transportation amid the rains.

