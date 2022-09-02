Home States Tamil Nadu

Stream breach destroys Perambalur village's cotton, maize cultivation over 80 acres

They attributed the damage to water breaching from a stream in the village, Nariyodai, into nearby fields. The stream is fed by a lake in Agaram Seegur.

Published: 02nd September 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

An inundated cotton field at Keezha Perambalur in Perambalur district | Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR:  Close to 80 acres of cotton and maize cultivation have been hit at Keezha Perambalur at Veppur union in the district as rainwater seeped into the agricultural fields over the past few days, farmers said. They attributed the damage to water breaching from a stream in the village, Nariyodai, into nearby fields. The stream is fed by a lake in Agaram Seegur.

It is said that the stream, which used to 30 metres wide and extending to around six km, shrunk to three metres due to various factors. However, due to poor maintenance and the invasion of Seemai Karuvelam trees, the lake shrunk considerably over the last three years, sources said. As a result, they added, it overflows during rains, inundating the fields.

Residents, in this regard, had submitted a petition to the Panchayat and Veppur union office demanding restoration work. However, no action has been taken so far. Light rains were recorded in many parts of the district over the past few days.

On Wednesday evening, heavy rains lashed Keezha Perambalur, leading to the inundation of the fields and damaging cotton and maize crops. P Ponnusamy, a farmer from Keezha Perambalur, said, "Last week, I planted cotton crop over four acres.

However, with the stream overflowing, rainwater inundated the fields, resulting in crop damage. Nearly 3.5 acres of cotton crop have come under water. I had spent around `20,000 per acre for fertilisers, seeds and ploughing. Unfortunately, I have incurred loss now. It will be difficult to grow crops now as replanting is strenuous.

The authorities should hence inspect the affected lands and provide appropriate compensation." Jayaraman Ananthi, an activist, said, "The stream is now only only three metres wide. On Wednesday, it only rained for three hours. Yet, the lake overflowed.

The fields of many farmers have been submerged and they have incurred loss. All the fields here will be damaged during the monsoon. The authorities should deepen and strengthen the stream." An official from the rural development department in Veppur said, "We were not aware of the issue. We will check and take action."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Perambalur Heavy rainfall
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp