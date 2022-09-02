TN's power consumption falls after rains

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Due to the heavy rains, State’s power demand has fallen to 12,380 megawatts (MW) from its usual 14,000 MW. According to Tangedco data, total consumption on Wednesday stood at 274.529 million units (MU), 287 MU on Monday, and 299 MU on Tuesday. A senior Tangedco officer told TNIE that use of appliances such as fans, air-conditioners, etc., came down after the rains began. Power demand is expected to fall further.

An official pointed out that generation of renewable energy such as hydro and wind has been good, but coal-fired power plants still accounted for 50% of the generation.

For a few days mid-July and August, demand had crossed 15,000 MW. The highest power demand in the State’s history was recorded on April 29, 2022, at 17,563 MW.

