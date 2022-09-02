Union govt responsible for drug menace, says Ponmudy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Blaming the lackadaisical approach of the Union government for the prevalence of drug trafficking in the State, Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy, on Thursday, lashed out at the Centre and said Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is the epicentre of drug sales.

Ponmudy said all opposition parties have asked the Centre to take steps to prevent drug sales that have increased due to privatisation of ports, however, they are yet to take the matter seriously. Clarifying DMK’s government situation, which has been facing criticism from the opposition for drug prevalence in the State, Ponmudy, speaking to reporters at Anna Arivalayam, said despite its best efforts, Tamil Nadu is not able to control the flow of drugs into the State.

Citing the huge seizure of drugs in Mundra port in Gujarat a few months ago, Ponmudy said they are being imported from foreign countries like Afghanistan through the privatised port. “To control drug prevalence in the state, the CM has taken several steps. Strict directions have been given to collectors and the police. However, Tamil Nadu cannot do it alone. The Union government is responsible for the drug situation,” said Ponmudy.

“The centre should investigate the seizure of drugs from Mundra port and bring laws to prevent drug trafficking,” Ponmudy said. He added that the State government has written to the neighbouring states and also increased the vigilance along borders.

Highlighting measures taken by the State government, Ponmudy pointed out that about 952 tonnes of drugs worth `33.99 crore was seized during the 2013-2021 AIADMK regime, against the 182.94 tonnes worth `9.19 crore seized during the one-year DMK regime.

CHENNAI: Blaming the lackadaisical approach of the Union government for the prevalence of drug trafficking in the State, Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy, on Thursday, lashed out at the Centre and said Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is the epicentre of drug sales. Ponmudy said all opposition parties have asked the Centre to take steps to prevent drug sales that have increased due to privatisation of ports, however, they are yet to take the matter seriously. Clarifying DMK’s government situation, which has been facing criticism from the opposition for drug prevalence in the State, Ponmudy, speaking to reporters at Anna Arivalayam, said despite its best efforts, Tamil Nadu is not able to control the flow of drugs into the State. Citing the huge seizure of drugs in Mundra port in Gujarat a few months ago, Ponmudy said they are being imported from foreign countries like Afghanistan through the privatised port. “To control drug prevalence in the state, the CM has taken several steps. Strict directions have been given to collectors and the police. However, Tamil Nadu cannot do it alone. The Union government is responsible for the drug situation,” said Ponmudy. “The centre should investigate the seizure of drugs from Mundra port and bring laws to prevent drug trafficking,” Ponmudy said. He added that the State government has written to the neighbouring states and also increased the vigilance along borders. Highlighting measures taken by the State government, Ponmudy pointed out that about 952 tonnes of drugs worth `33.99 crore was seized during the 2013-2021 AIADMK regime, against the 182.94 tonnes worth `9.19 crore seized during the one-year DMK regime.