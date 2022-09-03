Home States Tamil Nadu

7 of 19 teachers of Elakkiampatti govt school in Tamil Nadu on leave, parents hold stir

"Of the 19 teachers in the school, seven teachers including the headmaster are on medical leave for the past six months and this is affecting education of students.

Published: 03rd September 2022 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 01:45 AM   |  A+A-

classroom-desks-schools-students

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Parents of over 50 students from Elakkiampatti government girls' higher secondary school, led by members of the School Management Committee (SMC), staged a protest alleging a lack of facilities in the school.

“Of the 19 teachers in the school, seven teachers including the headmaster are on medical leave for the past six months and this is affecting the education of students. While we wish them a speedy recovery, the school education department must make alternative arrangements,” they alleged.

A parent and SMC member Krishnammal said, “Elakkiampatti GGHSS has over 385 students in the current academic year. For the past two years, Covid-19 had led to the closure of schools and this has resulted in major portions of the school infrastructure being rundown. Even after the school reopened, there has been no improvement in infrastructure. Since SMC was set up, we parents have been urging the school education department for renovation. However, no efforts have been made.”

Another parent K Murugan said, “There is no drinking water supply and the restrooms are also in a poor state. Without water, it is basically a breeding ground for infections. Prior to the pandemic, a few classrooms were built but they are not being used, and the students study in the old classrooms which need renovation.”

Dharmapuri B1 Police Inspector Nawaz held talks with the residents and the protest ended. Commenting on the matter, department officials said they will look into the matter and take steps to resolve the issues.

