‘Fresh clues emerge in Kodanad murder case’: Public Prosecutor informs court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Opposing the plea of one of the accused, Manoj, in the Kodanad murder cum heist case to speed up the trial, State Public Prosecutor (SPP) Hasan Mohammed Jinnah, on Friday, informed the Madras High Court that fresh clues and information were received on the chain of events following the murder occurred in the bungalow belonging to late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

The submissions were made before Justice N Sathish Kumar when the petition filed by Manoj came up for hearing. The SPP said that the police have reopened the case and the investigation is still in progress.

CHENNAI: Opposing the plea of one of the accused, Manoj, in the Kodanad murder cum heist case to speed up the trial, State Public Prosecutor (SPP) Hasan Mohammed Jinnah, on Friday, informed the Madras High Court that fresh clues and information were received on the chain of events following the murder occurred in the bungalow belonging to late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The submissions were made before Justice N Sathish Kumar when the petition filed by Manoj came up for hearing. The SPP said that the police have reopened the case and the investigation is still in progress.