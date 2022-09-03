Home States Tamil Nadu

Full bench rules Madras High Court retains jurisdiction in child custody cases

During the hearing, the petitioners supported the concurrent jurisdiction of the High Court and the concerned subordinate courts and submitted the decision. 

Published: 03rd September 2022 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 02:04 AM   |  A+A-

EXPress ILLUSTRATION

EXPress ILLUSTRATION

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A full bench of the Madras High Court, by a 3:2 majority, ruled in favour of the High Court’s original jurisdiction over child custody and guardianship matters even after the Family Courts Act came into force.

Justices R Mahadevan, M Sundar and AA Nakkiran held that the High Court’s original jurisdiction cannot be ousted with the advent of the Family Court Act while Justices PN Prakash and N Anand Venkatesh struck a discordant note, ruling against the HC’s original jurisdiction.

The matter was referred to the larger bench by a three-judge bench to decide on whether the jurisdiction of the HC over matters of child custody and guardianship is ousted in view of the provisions of Explanation (g) to Section 7(1) read with Sections 8 and 20 of the Family Courts Act, 1984. And also to decide whether the decision of a Full Bench of this Court in Mary Thomas vs Dr KE Thomas (AIR 1990 Madras 100) is still good law.

During the hearing, the petitioners supported the concurrent jurisdiction of the High Court and the concerned subordinate courts and submitted the decision. The petitioners further submitted that the HC had Letters Patent jurisdiction and this jurisdiction could not be taken away impliedly. Thus, even though Section 8 of the Family Courts Act was an ouster of jurisdiction, it did not oust the jurisdiction of the HC.
The respondents argued that the HC’s power under the Letters Patent was subject to legislative enactments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court child custody guardianship matters Family Courts Act
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp