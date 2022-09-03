Madras HC judge GR Swaminathan launches ‘Kutramum Karunaiyum’

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Justice GR Swaminathan released ‘Kutramum Karunaiyum’, a Tamil translation of an English book authored by former TNIE Executive Editor V Sudharshan in Madurai, on Friday.

The first copy was received by retired vice chancellor M Thirumalai. V Sudharshan, in the preface, said incidents revolved around the life of Anoop Jaiswal (now, a retired DGP) from his training till he become the superintendent of police. The book has 223 pages that is divided into 20 chapters.

Addressing the gathering, Justice GR Swaminathan of the Madras High Court said he was happy to see the respect for Jaiswal despite his retirement, which showed his humanity and approach towards them. He said his two reasons for reading the book were author V Sudharshan and the title ‘Kutramum Karunaiyum’.

“Machine translation kills the soul of originality generally. However, Tamil translation from the English title ‘Tuticorin Files’ shows how good translation can be,” he said.

The book translation in Tamil was done by M Kumaresan, who is a retired government employee. Kumaresan is already known for his Tamil translation book ‘Indiavil Matum Sathigal Iruppathu En?’.

MADURAI: Justice GR Swaminathan released ‘Kutramum Karunaiyum’, a Tamil translation of an English book authored by former TNIE Executive Editor V Sudharshan in Madurai, on Friday. The first copy was received by retired vice chancellor M Thirumalai. V Sudharshan, in the preface, said incidents revolved around the life of Anoop Jaiswal (now, a retired DGP) from his training till he become the superintendent of police. The book has 223 pages that is divided into 20 chapters. Addressing the gathering, Justice GR Swaminathan of the Madras High Court said he was happy to see the respect for Jaiswal despite his retirement, which showed his humanity and approach towards them. He said his two reasons for reading the book were author V Sudharshan and the title ‘Kutramum Karunaiyum’. “Machine translation kills the soul of originality generally. However, Tamil translation from the English title ‘Tuticorin Files’ shows how good translation can be,” he said. The book translation in Tamil was done by M Kumaresan, who is a retired government employee. Kumaresan is already known for his Tamil translation book ‘Indiavil Matum Sathigal Iruppathu En?’.