Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC judge GR Swaminathan launches ‘Kutramum Karunaiyum’

Justice GR Swaminathan released ‘Kutramum Karunaiyum’, a Tamil translation of an English book authored by former TNIE Executive Editor  V Sudharshan in Madurai, on Friday.

Published: 03rd September 2022 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 02:12 AM   |  A+A-

Justice GR Swaminathan releasing ‘Kutramum Karunaiyum’, authored by senior journalist V Sudharshan, in Madurai on Friday | K K Sundar

Justice GR Swaminathan releasing ‘Kutramum Karunaiyum’, authored by senior journalist V Sudharshan, in Madurai on Friday | K K Sundar

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Justice GR Swaminathan released ‘Kutramum Karunaiyum’, a Tamil translation of an English book authored by former TNIE Executive Editor  V Sudharshan in Madurai, on Friday.

The first copy was received by retired vice chancellor M Thirumalai. V Sudharshan, in the preface, said incidents revolved around the life of Anoop Jaiswal (now, a retired DGP) from his training till he become the superintendent of police. The book has 223 pages that is divided into 20 chapters. 

Addressing the gathering, Justice GR Swaminathan of the Madras High Court said he was happy to see the respect for Jaiswal despite his retirement, which showed his humanity and approach towards them. He said his two reasons for reading the book were author V Sudharshan and the title ‘Kutramum Karunaiyum’.

“Machine translation kills the soul of originality generally. However, Tamil translation from the English title ‘Tuticorin Files’ shows how good translation can be,” he said.

The book translation in Tamil was done by M Kumaresan, who is a retired government employee. Kumaresan is already known for his Tamil translation book ‘Indiavil Matum Sathigal Iruppathu En?’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GR Swaminathan V Sudharshan Kutramum Karunaiyum
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp