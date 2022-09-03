Mega vax camps to be held on all Sundays in September: TN Health Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian, on Friday, said the health department will conduct Covid-19 mega vaccination camps on all Sundays in September to improve booster dose coverage in the State.

The free booster dose in government facilities will end on September 30.

The minister was speaking to reporters at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital after inaugurating the Institute of Radio Diagnosis, the upgraded Department of Radiology. He also inaugurated a Coordination and Information Counter. He added the information counter will be inaugurated in all the government medical college hospitals and also in district headquarters hospitals across the State.

About the anti-NEET Bill, the minister said, clarifications to the questions asked by the Union Health Ministry were being prepared and it will be sent through the Governor.

