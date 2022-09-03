Motorists worried as roads turn into puddles in Kovai

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Roads damaged in the recent rains have affected the commute of people in the city big time and motorists slammed the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) for not fixing the roads.

Viswakumar, a resident of Gandhimanagar said, “Despite collecting huge sums as tax from the people, the civic body has failed to lay good roads in the city. If officials can’t pave a new road, they can at least fix the damaged portions temporarily.”

Another resident, Baskar from NBC Nagar told TNIE, “We have to negotiate slushy roads by taking a huge risk as many of them have fallen down frequently due to the dilapidated road, left unattended by the civic body officials for a long time. The officials must fix the roads soon,” he added.

When inquired, a CCMC official told, “The CM, during his visit, has assured to allot about Rs 200 crore for fixing the damaged roads across the city. Once the special funds are sanctioned, all the dilapidated roads will be repaired and if necessary, we shall lay a new one.”

