‘Mundra port privatised in 1998, no sea in Vijayawada’: K Annamalai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In response to State higher education minister K Ponmudy’s accusation that the Centre was not doing enough to control drugs coming to India from other countries through privatised ports, especially via the Mundra port in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai said the port was privatised in 1998.

He also said the minister’s claims that drugs were also coming from Vijayawada was foolish because there is no sea in Vijayawada. He asked why the minister was reading WhatsApp forwards without knowing the facts. It would have been fitting if the minister had MPs TR Baalu and Jagathrakshakan, who owned liquor factories, by his side.

“If the entry of drugs is through Mundra port, why are we seeing videos of people under the influence of drugs only after the DMK came to power?”

Citing the seizure of a large cache of drugs at Mundra port in Gujarat a few months ago, Ponmudy said on Thursday that they were being imported from countries like Afghanistan through the port.

CHENNAI: In response to State higher education minister K Ponmudy’s accusation that the Centre was not doing enough to control drugs coming to India from other countries through privatised ports, especially via the Mundra port in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai said the port was privatised in 1998. He also said the minister’s claims that drugs were also coming from Vijayawada was foolish because there is no sea in Vijayawada. He asked why the minister was reading WhatsApp forwards without knowing the facts. It would have been fitting if the minister had MPs TR Baalu and Jagathrakshakan, who owned liquor factories, by his side. “If the entry of drugs is through Mundra port, why are we seeing videos of people under the influence of drugs only after the DMK came to power?” Citing the seizure of a large cache of drugs at Mundra port in Gujarat a few months ago, Ponmudy said on Thursday that they were being imported from countries like Afghanistan through the port.