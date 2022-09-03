Nachiyarpettai residents allege irregularities in Union govt's water, housing schemes

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: People living in Nachiyarpettai coming under Adichanur panchayat of Ariyalur district have alleged that the Union government's Jal Jeevan Mission and Prime Minister's Housing Scheme are not being properly implemented.

According to sources, over 780 families live in Adichanur panchayat located in T Palur block. Since March 2021, the authorities have been installing drinking water taps under Jal Jeevan Mission. But, residents claimed that authorities have not fully implemented the scheme in their panchayat and water does not flow through all taps.

They also alleged that panchayat president Ganesan had not provided houses to all those who had applied under the housing scheme. A total of eight petitions have been submitted at the Collectorate in this regard, but no action has been taken, the residents alleged.

Speaking to TNIE, K Arulkumar, a resident of Adichanur, said, "Less than 500 taps have been installed in our panchayat. But, officials claim that 90 per cent of connections have been provided. They are yet to provide connection to several houses, including mine. Water does not flow through taps in several places because they have not been installed the pipes properly. People are forced to queue up for long hours in public places to collect water owing to this." Another resident, Veerapandiyan*, said,

"More than 20 poor beneficiaries have been waiting for months after applying for a house. But, the panchayat president is helping only those whom he likes. He has committed irregularities by helping a person build two houses under this scheme. When we asked about it, he did not give us a proper response. The Collector should inspect our village and take steps to provide tap connection to everyone. Action should also be taken as regards irregularities in the housing scheme."

When TNIE contacted, T Palur Block Development Officer M Anbuselvan said, "So far I have not received any petition regarding this issue. If the residents submit a petition, I will take immediate action."

* Name changed

ARIYALUR: People living in Nachiyarpettai coming under Adichanur panchayat of Ariyalur district have alleged that the Union government's Jal Jeevan Mission and Prime Minister's Housing Scheme are not being properly implemented. According to sources, over 780 families live in Adichanur panchayat located in T Palur block. Since March 2021, the authorities have been installing drinking water taps under Jal Jeevan Mission. But, residents claimed that authorities have not fully implemented the scheme in their panchayat and water does not flow through all taps. They also alleged that panchayat president Ganesan had not provided houses to all those who had applied under the housing scheme. A total of eight petitions have been submitted at the Collectorate in this regard, but no action has been taken, the residents alleged. Speaking to TNIE, K Arulkumar, a resident of Adichanur, said, "Less than 500 taps have been installed in our panchayat. But, officials claim that 90 per cent of connections have been provided. They are yet to provide connection to several houses, including mine. Water does not flow through taps in several places because they have not been installed the pipes properly. People are forced to queue up for long hours in public places to collect water owing to this." Another resident, Veerapandiyan*, said, "More than 20 poor beneficiaries have been waiting for months after applying for a house. But, the panchayat president is helping only those whom he likes. He has committed irregularities by helping a person build two houses under this scheme. When we asked about it, he did not give us a proper response. The Collector should inspect our village and take steps to provide tap connection to everyone. Action should also be taken as regards irregularities in the housing scheme." When TNIE contacted, T Palur Block Development Officer M Anbuselvan said, "So far I have not received any petition regarding this issue. If the residents submit a petition, I will take immediate action." * Name changed