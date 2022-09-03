Home States Tamil Nadu

Strong US-India ties will make world a safer place, says US Consul General

During the event, she launched an exclusive website www.iacckonguconnect.com to help exporters from the Kongu region get their products registered, showcased and marketed in the USA.

Published: 03rd September 2022 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 01:40 AM   |  A+A-

US Consul General (Southern India) Judith Ravin

US Consul General (Southern India) Judith Ravin

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Strong ties between the US and India would make the world a safer and prosperous place, US Consul General (Southern India) Judith Ravin, said on Friday.

Addressing a roadshow connecting Kongu and American Business, organized by Indo - American Chamber of Commerce in Coimbatore, she said trade ties between the two countries have to be enhanced further through bilateral commitments.

“The President (Joe Biden) feels India and USA are indispensable partners. The four disciplines of India - USA’s strategic partnership, surrounded by our commitments, are rule of law, and the promotion of human freedom and dignity. Our partnership is further strengthened by keeping on the key parts.

The vibrant Indian community in the USA has made us an inclusive and stronger nation. US - India’s collaboration is a transformational partnership,” she said.

Lauding the role of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), she said they would like to strengthen business in sectors such as aerospace, construction, chemicals, energy, technology and education for the smart city infrastructure development.

During the event, she launched an exclusive website www.iacckonguconnect.com to help exporters from the Kongu region get their products registered, showcased and marketed in the USA.

K Ramasamy, convener of IACC Roadshow and chairman of Roots Group, Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu, chairman and MD of LMW group, A Sakthivel, president of FIEO and chairman of Govt. Affairs Committee (IACC) Tamil Nadu, Arun Miranda, were among the dignitaries present during the roadshow.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India US Judith Ravin
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp