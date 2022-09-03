Strong US-India ties will make world a safer place, says US Consul General

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Strong ties between the US and India would make the world a safer and prosperous place, US Consul General (Southern India) Judith Ravin, said on Friday.

Addressing a roadshow connecting Kongu and American Business, organized by Indo - American Chamber of Commerce in Coimbatore, she said trade ties between the two countries have to be enhanced further through bilateral commitments.

“The President (Joe Biden) feels India and USA are indispensable partners. The four disciplines of India - USA’s strategic partnership, surrounded by our commitments, are rule of law, and the promotion of human freedom and dignity. Our partnership is further strengthened by keeping on the key parts.

The vibrant Indian community in the USA has made us an inclusive and stronger nation. US - India’s collaboration is a transformational partnership,” she said.

Lauding the role of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), she said they would like to strengthen business in sectors such as aerospace, construction, chemicals, energy, technology and education for the smart city infrastructure development.

During the event, she launched an exclusive website www.iacckonguconnect.com to help exporters from the Kongu region get their products registered, showcased and marketed in the USA.

K Ramasamy, convener of IACC Roadshow and chairman of Roots Group, Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu, chairman and MD of LMW group, A Sakthivel, president of FIEO and chairman of Govt. Affairs Committee (IACC) Tamil Nadu, Arun Miranda, were among the dignitaries present during the roadshow.

