Water recedes, people return home from camps in Erode and Namakkal districts in Tamil Nadu

With the quantum of water released in the Cauvery coming down, people who were moved from flood-affected areas to relief camps are returning to their homes.

By P Srinivasan
Express News Service

ERODE: With the quantum of water released in the Cauvery coming down, people who were moved from flood-affected areas to relief camps are returning to their homes. On Friday, the volume of water discharged from the Mettur dam reduced to 55,000 cusecs from Wednesday’s volume of 1.85 lakh cusecs. The huge flow inundated several residential areas in Erode and Namakkal districts and a large number of people were sheltered in camps.

On Friday, even as officials allowed the people to return to their homes, many wondered if they will have to relocate if the water level rises again. Sekar, a resident of Pasuveshwarar Street, one of the most flood-affected areas in Bhavani in Erode district, said the area was flooded thrice in the last 40 days. “What can we do if there is a sudden flood at night. The government should find a permanent solution to this,” the people said.

District Disaster Management officials in Erode said 1,056 persons from 343 families were evacuated from low-lying areas in Bhavani, Kodumudi and Erode taluks. Around 700 people returned home. Food and other needs are being provided to the people in the camps.  In Namakkal, 1,083 families were evacuated from low-lying areas in Kumarapalayam, Pallipalayam and Paramathi Vellore. All the families have been allowed to go back to their homes.

