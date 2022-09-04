Home States Tamil Nadu

Gadkari unveils prototype of drone for organ transport

Health Minister Ma Subramanian commended the prototype and said this would pave the way for more lives to be saved and promised all support to make it operational soon.

Published: 04th September 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Nitin Gadkari unveiled a prototype of drone for transportation of organs. Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Dr KR Balakrishnan are also seen | Ashwin prasath

Nitin Gadkari unveiled a prototype of drone for transportation of organs. Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Dr KR Balakrishnan are also seen | Ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday unveiled the country’s first prototype of drone transportation of human organs.

Felicitating Dr KR Balakrishnan, director, Institute of Heart and Lung Transplantation, MGM Healthcare, and his team for performing over 500 heart and lung transplants, Gadkari said, “This achievement not only gives us a sense of pride but puts India on a global map for creating a benchmark. In the transportation of organs, road infrastructure also plays a major role. The golden quadrilateral, a national highway connecting four major cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata - will be very useful for this cause. The transport time will now be shortened.”

Health Minister Ma Subramanian commended the prototype and said this would pave the way for more lives to be saved and promised all support to make it operational soon. “For organ harvesting, infrastructure will be upgraded in 36 government medical colleges in the State and also the district government hospitals. Transplant surgeries in government hospitals will also be upscaled.”

Dr Balakrishnan said, “We have completed 514 heart and lung transplants including over 200 transplants over the last two years despite lockdowns. We treated over 350 ECMO patients, the highest in the country. We have also performed over 100 paediatric transplants and over 4,600 interventional cases, free of cost in association with Aishwarya Trust - ‘Caring for Little Hearts’ and completed over 220 procedures under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.”

Dr R Ravikumar, associate clinical lead, Cardiology & Heart Failure Program, MGM Healthcare noted that heart failure is an under-recognised problem. The quality of life and longevity of end-stage heart failure patients not responding to conventional therapy can be improved by advanced procedures like heart transplant and the Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari Dr KR Balakrishnan Ma Subramanian
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp