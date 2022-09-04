Gadkari unveils prototype of drone for organ transport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday unveiled the country’s first prototype of drone transportation of human organs.

Felicitating Dr KR Balakrishnan, director, Institute of Heart and Lung Transplantation, MGM Healthcare, and his team for performing over 500 heart and lung transplants, Gadkari said, “This achievement not only gives us a sense of pride but puts India on a global map for creating a benchmark. In the transportation of organs, road infrastructure also plays a major role. The golden quadrilateral, a national highway connecting four major cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata - will be very useful for this cause. The transport time will now be shortened.”

Health Minister Ma Subramanian commended the prototype and said this would pave the way for more lives to be saved and promised all support to make it operational soon. “For organ harvesting, infrastructure will be upgraded in 36 government medical colleges in the State and also the district government hospitals. Transplant surgeries in government hospitals will also be upscaled.”

Dr Balakrishnan said, “We have completed 514 heart and lung transplants including over 200 transplants over the last two years despite lockdowns. We treated over 350 ECMO patients, the highest in the country. We have also performed over 100 paediatric transplants and over 4,600 interventional cases, free of cost in association with Aishwarya Trust - ‘Caring for Little Hearts’ and completed over 220 procedures under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.”

Dr R Ravikumar, associate clinical lead, Cardiology & Heart Failure Program, MGM Healthcare noted that heart failure is an under-recognised problem. The quality of life and longevity of end-stage heart failure patients not responding to conventional therapy can be improved by advanced procedures like heart transplant and the Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD).

