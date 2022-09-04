Madras High Court flags waterbody encroachment, says nature will hit back if offended

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking a serious note of encroachment of waterbodies, the First Bench of the Madras High Court, comprising Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N Mala, said if nature is affected, it will hit back with disasters.

“If we take care of nature, nature will take care of us. The problem of global warming is prevalent only because of the failure of human beings to take care of nature. It is the bounden duty of every citizen to maintain waterbodies, tanks, grazing land and even forests. If we keep on affecting nature, it would affect the human beings and it is happening day-in and day-out in the form of natural disasters ... (sic),” the bench said while dismissing a batch of petitions challenging the PWD’s notice to evict encroachments on a water tank in Poonamallee taluk.

The bench said it would not be out of place to mention that on account of rampant encroachment on waterbodies and tanks, Tamil Nadu suffered drought and floods. The bench said the need of the hour was to protect waterbodies.

The petitioners, including Kannadasan, Mogana, Sivan Nayagi, and Adhikesavan, challenged the notices issued in Form-III under Rule 6 (1) of Tamil Nadu Protection of Tanks and Eviction of Encroachment Rules, 2007, by the Assistant Engineer of PWD, Adyar Irrigation Division.

Their contention was that without issuing notices in Form-II, notices in Form-III were issued. Also, without showing the boundaries of the water tank, it cannot be said that the petitioners encroached upon the land of the water tank.

The petitions were dismissed on the grounds, including the petitioner's failure to prove their rights on the said land through documentary evidence.

