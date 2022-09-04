Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court stay off G.O. for appointment of APROs via TNPSC

The TNPSC has no role in these temporary posts covered under ad hoc rules, he contended.

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court stayed the operation of a G.O. issued by the State government affecting the appointment of assistant public relations officers (APROs) in Tamil Nadu Information Department through TNPSC.

Justice D Krishnakumar recently passed the orders to stay off the G.O. No 102 dated August 1, 2022. Senior counsel P Wilson appearing for the petitioner argued that the 2017 ad hoc rules framed under Article 309 for recruitment of APRO temporary posts do not require any specific undergraduate degree as a qualification. Since the posts are temporary, they do not come under TNPSC’s purview.

However, contrary to the recruitment rules framed under Article 309 and Article 320 of functions of TNPSC, the government, by executive order, issued the impugned G.O. altering the qualifications to a specific degree. The TNPSC has no role in these temporary posts covered under ad hoc rules, he contended. The judge adjourned the matter by four weeks.

