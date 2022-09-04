Madurai benches reconstituted at Madras High Court in Tamil Nadu
Justice R Tharani will hear all bail and anticipatory bail petitions, while Justices G Ilangovan and Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup will separately hear other criminal cases.
MADURAI: Justice R Mahadevan, as the administrative judge, will preside over proceedings at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court for the next three months, from Monday.
The first division bench comprising Justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad will hear all Public Interest Litigations (PILs), writ appeals from 2018, criminal contempt and appeals, among others.
Justices Bhavani Subbaroyan and R Vijayakumar will be separately in-charge of writ petitions relating to general miscellaneous, education, land laws, mines and minerals among others. Justice Mohammed Shaffiq will hear tax and customs matters. Labour and Service cases will be listed before Justice GR Swaminathan and Justice S Srimathy, based on the year of filing. Justices N Seshasayee, B Pugalendhi, AA Nakkiran and K Murali Shankar will hear civil cases.