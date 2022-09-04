Home States Tamil Nadu

CCMC Mayor lays foundation stones for projects worth Rs 1.5 crore in Kovai

However, Anna Nagar residents have opposed the civic body’s move to build a UHWC on a park site.

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) mayor along with other officials laid foundation stones for a slew of projects in Coimbatore on Saturday. This includes an Urban Health Wellness Centres (UHWC) that is being built at a park site amidst residents’ opposition.

The total cost of the projects is Rs 1.5 crore and the projects include the renovation of an old dispensary in ward 73, which will be upgraded to UHWC, a new UHWC at Anna Nagar in Edayarpalayam at an estimated cost of Rs 45 lakh, construction of additional classrooms and toilets in corporation primary school and higher secondary schools in West and Central zones at an estimated cost of Rs 1.05 crore.

However, Anna Nagar residents have opposed the civic body’s move to build a UHWC on a park site. With two more additional OSR lands available in the area apart from the park site, the people have questioned the civic body on the construction of the centre in the only park site available in the area.

CCMC Commissioner (in charge) Dr M Sharmila, said that the council had already given approval for constructing UHWC in the park site. “Other vacant OSR lands are available only in Vadavalli and KK Pudur which will be 4 km away from the spot. So we decided to construct it in Edayarpalaym park site,” she added.

