Meet B Pugazhendhi, a guru who is one with his sishyas

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Kalathur Government High School in Perambalur is like any other you will find in Tamil Nadu’s hinterland, save one exception.

During certain sessions in Class 10, you might not find the teacher. No, not because it doesn’t have one, but because the teacher has become a “student”.The man dressed impeccably in school uniform is 30-year-old B Pugazhendhi. And there is a reason for his choice of attire and why his students listen to him avidly.

Growing up in a poor family at Nakkasalem, Pugazhendhi realised early that learning became a lot easier if one found it entertaining. It was an outlook that acted as a counterbalance to the many challenges posed by poverty. Like a mountaineer forbearing the urge to look down, he kept his focus on his studies, not circumstances. And it did him good.

B Pugazhendhi

When he became an English teacher in government service and got posted at T Kalathur in 2012, Pugazhendhi saw that most of his students were from poor families like he was and that they might need the same outlook to learning as he did.

But to turn education into “edutainment”, Pugazhendhi needed to first gain their trust. After much thought, he found a way to bring himself closer to them. Three years ago, on November 14, 2019 (Children’s Day), he came to school in a students’ uniform, surprising everyone. He has been doing the same ever since.

Slowly, he started chipping away at the invisible wall that separated students from teachers. At long last, students accepted him as one of their own and started sharing their thoughts and ideas with him. His classes became livelier and lessons more exciting.

Apart from regular lessons, he also focused on extra-curricular activities such as planting saplings. Thanks to his and students’ efforts, over 150 saplings are now growing on the campus. He and his students watered them even during Covid-19

Speaking to TNIE, Pugazhendhi says he wants to turn their school into Pasumai Palli (green school). “I made my students understand the benefits of trees. Many saplings have grown into trees. Over the past two years, we set up a vegetable garden and use its products for noon meals. We are also planning a herbal garden.”

During the lockdowns, he kept teaching his students on WhatsApp and often visited their homes to help them study, earning him praise from his parents. In 2021, the State also recognised him with the prestigious Dr Radhakrishnan Award. Pugazhendhi says several interesting things happened after he started wearing the uniform to school.

One was that his students shed their reluctance to wear it themselves. They are more willing to accept the activities he proposes because they perceive them as coming from a friend rather than a teacher.

His own interest in teaching, he says, has increased ever since he became a “student”. He learns new things about the language daily and teaches them to his students. “Parents also trust government schools more these days, and we intend to build on it,” he said.

