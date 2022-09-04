Home States Tamil Nadu

Salem man in Tamil Nadu uses acting role bait to cheat women, held

According to investigating officer Subbulaxmi, they also recovered shooting equipments and pen drives from them.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

SALEM: A 38-year-old man and his assistant were arrested in Salem on Thursday for allegedly cheating women by offering them acting roles in films. The police recovered a hard disk and three laptops from them, containing intimate pictures and videos of many women.

The accused, identified as A Velu Sathriyan, is a resident of Veerappampalayam in Salem and G Jayajothi, 23, a native of Indira Nagar in Virudhunagar and were staying in Sooramangalam in Salem.

According to the police, a 32-year-old from Mohan Nagar in a Steel plant in Salem got in contact with Sathriyan and Jayajothi to get a job. Both of them promised her that if she would pay Rs 30,000, they will offer her an acting role in a movie produced by ‘Global Creations’, which was run by them at Om Sakthi building in SBI Officers Colony in Sooramangalam.

But she refused to pay and they offered her a role as an office girl for three months, which she accepted. She left the job after they forced her to act in obscene films and when she went to ask for her salary of three months from them, she found intimate pictures and videos of many girls in their office, following which she filed a complaint in Sooramangalam All Women Police Station.

According to investigating officer Subbulaxmi, they also recovered shooting equipment and pen drives from them. “As of now, it is not possible to say intimate videos of how many women are there. We are trying to identify the victims as well,” she added.

“The accused had posted an advertisement on social media looking for female actors to act in their movies, following which, many women approached them,” police officials said. Following this, the accused were brought to the police station on Thursday and after being produced before the magistrate, they were sent to Salem prison under judicial custody the same day. Further investigations are on.

