Tamil Nadu govt hospital gets brachytherapy equipment

The minister highlighted that 56 patients have benefited from the robotic surgery facility, inaugurated recently.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated brachytherapy equipment, used for cervical cancer treatment, at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super-Speciality Hospital in Omandurar on Saturday. The equipment was procured from Germany for Rs 2 crore.

“The therapy, which is completed in 10 minutes, is used in advanced stages of cervical cancer where performing surgery is not possible. The patient undergoes three procedures, which cost Rs 24,000 to the government. This is provided under the Chief Minister’s Medical Insurance Scheme. The same treatment costs between Rs 30,000 and Rs 90,000 at a private hospital,” the minister said.

