Unrelenting rain sinks crops, tomato and shallot prices go up across Madurai in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The selling cost of tomato and shallots have shot up as the recent rain has caused a 40 per cent dip in the arrival of the vegetables across Madurai compared to last week.

Traders also allege a lack of storage facilities at the central market as one of the main reasons for the increasing prices. Due to a large amount of rain, most of the harvest-ready vegetables in the district have been damaged. Earlier in August, a similar situation prevailed following consecutive days of rain and the increased price took a couple of days to fall back to normalcy.

Central Market All Traders federation president N Chinnamayan said an average of 10 lorries of tomatoes used to arrive, but now only six lorries arrive from neighbouring districts like Theni and Dindigul.

"Since the price of tomatoes from Andhra markets is skyrocketing above 500 rupees per crate for 15 kg, we have to rely on local cultivators. As of Saturday, tomato prices are from 200-350 per 15 kg. Retail tomato prices increased to 35 rupees per kilo. Last week, a 15-kilo crate was sold at just 140 rupees. Price of shallots have also risen to 50 rupees per kg," he added.

Traders from the central market at Mattuthavani rued that since the market lacks proper cold storage facilities, they are facing hardships in storing their vegetable load for a couple of days.

"It has become a routine affair, right after consecutive rainy days prices of vegetables start to surge. We are left to stock up vegetables to save ourselves from the price hikes." a resident named Murugesan who arrived to purchase vegetables.

MADURAI: The selling cost of tomato and shallots have shot up as the recent rain has caused a 40 per cent dip in the arrival of the vegetables across Madurai compared to last week. Traders also allege a lack of storage facilities at the central market as one of the main reasons for the increasing prices. Due to a large amount of rain, most of the harvest-ready vegetables in the district have been damaged. Earlier in August, a similar situation prevailed following consecutive days of rain and the increased price took a couple of days to fall back to normalcy. Central Market All Traders federation president N Chinnamayan said an average of 10 lorries of tomatoes used to arrive, but now only six lorries arrive from neighbouring districts like Theni and Dindigul. "Since the price of tomatoes from Andhra markets is skyrocketing above 500 rupees per crate for 15 kg, we have to rely on local cultivators. As of Saturday, tomato prices are from 200-350 per 15 kg. Retail tomato prices increased to 35 rupees per kilo. Last week, a 15-kilo crate was sold at just 140 rupees. Price of shallots have also risen to 50 rupees per kg," he added. Traders from the central market at Mattuthavani rued that since the market lacks proper cold storage facilities, they are facing hardships in storing their vegetable load for a couple of days. "It has become a routine affair, right after consecutive rainy days prices of vegetables start to surge. We are left to stock up vegetables to save ourselves from the price hikes." a resident named Murugesan who arrived to purchase vegetables.