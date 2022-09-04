Home States Tamil Nadu

Unrelenting rain sinks crops, tomato and shallot prices go up across Madurai in Tamil Nadu

Earlier in August, a similar situation prevailed following consecutive days of rain and the increased price took a couple of days to fall back to normalcy.

Published: 04th September 2022 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 01:44 AM   |  A+A-

Vegetables, inflation

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The selling cost of tomato and shallots have shot up as the recent rain has caused a 40 per cent dip in the arrival of the vegetables across Madurai compared to last week.

Traders also allege a lack of storage facilities at the central market as one of the main reasons for the increasing prices. Due to a large amount of rain, most of the harvest-ready vegetables in the district have been damaged. Earlier in August, a similar situation prevailed following consecutive days of rain and the increased price took a couple of days to fall back to normalcy.

Central Market All Traders federation president N Chinnamayan said an average of 10 lorries of tomatoes used to arrive, but now only six lorries arrive from neighbouring districts like Theni and Dindigul.

"Since the price of tomatoes from Andhra markets is skyrocketing above 500 rupees per crate for 15 kg, we have to rely on local cultivators. As of Saturday, tomato prices are from 200-350 per 15 kg. Retail tomato prices increased to 35 rupees per kilo. Last week, a 15-kilo crate was sold at just 140 rupees. Price of shallots have also risen to 50 rupees per kg," he added.

Traders from the central market at Mattuthavani rued that since the market lacks proper cold storage facilities, they are facing hardships in storing their vegetable load for a couple of days.

"It has become a routine affair, right after consecutive rainy days prices of vegetables start to surge. We are left to stock up vegetables to save ourselves from the price hikes." a resident named Murugesan who arrived to purchase vegetables.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tomato shallots lack of storage facilities N Chinnamayan
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp