Heavy flow in Vaigai fills irrigation tanks in Ramanathapuram

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Owing to heavy flow in the Vaigai river during the last two days, officials are taking measures to divert water towards kanmais (irrigation tanks) as the storage in Ramanathapuram periya kanmai has reached 6ft out of its full capacity of 7ft. This is the first time in nearly five years that water is being released to smaller irrigation tanks. Meanwhile, farmers have urged authorities to release water through canals for storing it in RS Mangalam tank instead of releasing it into the ocean.

More than 4,000 cusec water in Vaigai river has reached Ramanathapuram district and most of it is being diverted into irrigation tanks. A team from the district administration has been on the ground strengthening the bunds of canals in risky areas since Saturday midnight itself. Apart from minor incidents, no major breach was reported in the district.

Ramanathapuram district revenue officer AM Kamatchi Ganesan said, "Based on previous incidents we have identified several weak points in the canal and are taking measures to strengthen them, including the bend at Puthenthal where the water could breach. In some areas, we have made small channels to divert water into nearby tanks as the canal could overflow into residential areas. A small breach was reported from a tank in Throuvalur village near Devipattinam on Saturday evening. The breach was immediately fixed by the team on Saturday night itself. We are constantly watching over the flood situation."

The DRO added that some crop inundation was reported near Puthenthal village. Though the water has reportedly receded, local officials have been asked to visit the venue to submit a report about crop condition. "With the periya kanmai reaching 6 feet, water from it is being diverted to 8 tanks within Ramanathapuram municipality, including Sakkarakottai and Pullangudi tanks. The storage level of Sakarakottai, which was completely dry, has crossed 40%. Most of the flood water from Vaigai river is being diverted into tanks." the DRO added.

Veeramani, a farmer from Ramanathapuram, said, "Farmers without a doubt can take up samba cultivation this year as the storage in tanks has increased. The water resources department should also consider releasing water through the canal to RS Mangalam which can fill more than 72 irrigation tanks." Sources said that water from Vaigai river has breached a few brick kilns at Kavanoor that were operating on the banks itself illegally.

