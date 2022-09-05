Home States Tamil Nadu

One arrested in murder of Chennai-based businessman whose body was found wrapped in garbage bags

The deceased, R Baskaran, had visited the accused, Ganesh, a resident of Virugambakkam, on Friday evening, police said, adding that they had known each other for two years.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A day after a businessman was found dead wrapped in garbage bags in Chennai, the police on Sunday arrested a 54-year-old man for murder.

The deceased, R Baskaran (68), had visited the accused, Ganesh, a resident of Virugambakkam, on Friday evening, police said, adding that they had known each other for two years.

"Ganesh wanted to be a financier like Baskaran, and sought him out. While they were drinking on Friday, a conversation about money Ganesh borrowed from Baskaran a few months ago turned violent," said a police officer.

"They pushed each other, and Ganesh picked up a wooden log, kept for remodelling his dining table, and hit Baskaran's head. Baskaran fell unconscious in the bathroom, and Ganesh woke him up by spraying water. But Baskaran reached out for Ganesh's throat, and the latter hit him again," said P Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Koyambedu.

After Baskaran collapsed, Ganesh packed his body in a garbage bag, took it on a two-wheeler, and left it on the roadside hoping conservancy workers would take it.

The police said Ganesh worked as an agent providing women to Baskaran and financiers in the film industry. He was nabbed from a brothel in Sholavaram early on Sunday. The police also denied allegations that Baskaran reached Ganesh's house to pick up a woman.

On Saturday morning, a conservancy worker found Baskaran's body in a garbage bag and informed the police, following which a case was registered. Baskaran's hands and legs were tied.

He had told his wife on Friday evening that he would meet a friend and return home after which they would go for a wedding reception. When he didn't return home even late at night, a missing person complaint was lodged at the police station.

Baskaran was a film producer in the early 90s and moved to the construction business with his sons. He also worked as a financier in the Kollywood industry.

