Parking lot for tourist buses in Srirangam on the anvil, says mayor

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The city corporation is planning to construct a parking lot for tourist buses reaching Srirangam, sources said. Earlier, in 2013, the corporation handed over about five acres of land to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department for the construction of a Yathri Nivas in Srirangam, sources said.

During a recently-held council meeting, councillors complained of not receiving an alternative parcel of land from the department which, according to sources, will be used to construct the parking lot. Now, sources said the HR&CE is likely to give the corporation its plot opposite to the Yathri Nivas.

Apart from this, the corporation had announced its decision to construct a bus stand over one-acre land near Srirangam zonal office. Mayor Mu Anbalagan said, “We have decided to use the land that we would receive from the department as a parking lot for tourist buses.

This would benefit tourists visiting Srirangam. We hope the department hands over the land soon.” Appreciating the plan, KR Murthy, a resident of Srirangam, said, “During festival season, hundreds of tourists from across the country visit Srirangam.

The need for a permanent parking lot arises then, as the corporation usually arranges temporary parking spaces. If permanent parking space is allotted, the tourists would avoid parking buses by the roadside. We are also pleased that the corporation has decided to construct a bus stand close to the temple in Srirangam, which has been one of our long-pending demands.”

A senior corporation official said, “The two projects are of utmost priority for us. They are put on the fast track and we are taking steps to improve other facilities in Srirangam as well.”

TIRUCHY: The city corporation is planning to construct a parking lot for tourist buses reaching Srirangam, sources said. Earlier, in 2013, the corporation handed over about five acres of land to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department for the construction of a Yathri Nivas in Srirangam, sources said. During a recently-held council meeting, councillors complained of not receiving an alternative parcel of land from the department which, according to sources, will be used to construct the parking lot. Now, sources said the HR&CE is likely to give the corporation its plot opposite to the Yathri Nivas. Apart from this, the corporation had announced its decision to construct a bus stand over one-acre land near Srirangam zonal office. Mayor Mu Anbalagan said, “We have decided to use the land that we would receive from the department as a parking lot for tourist buses. This would benefit tourists visiting Srirangam. We hope the department hands over the land soon.” Appreciating the plan, KR Murthy, a resident of Srirangam, said, “During festival season, hundreds of tourists from across the country visit Srirangam. The need for a permanent parking lot arises then, as the corporation usually arranges temporary parking spaces. If permanent parking space is allotted, the tourists would avoid parking buses by the roadside. We are also pleased that the corporation has decided to construct a bus stand close to the temple in Srirangam, which has been one of our long-pending demands.” A senior corporation official said, “The two projects are of utmost priority for us. They are put on the fast track and we are taking steps to improve other facilities in Srirangam as well.”