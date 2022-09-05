Home States Tamil Nadu

Parking lot for tourist buses in Srirangam on the anvil, says mayor

The corporation usually arranges temporary parking spaces. If permanent parking space is allotted, the tourists would avoid parking buses by the roadside.

Published: 05th September 2022 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 02:28 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple in Srirangam (Photo | Express, M K Ashok Kumar)

Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple in Srirangam (Photo | Express, M K Ashok Kumar)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  The city corporation is planning to construct a parking lot for tourist buses reaching Srirangam, sources said. Earlier, in 2013, the corporation handed over about five acres of land to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department for the construction of a Yathri Nivas in Srirangam, sources said.

During a recently-held council meeting, councillors complained of not receiving an alternative parcel of land from the department which, according to sources, will be used to construct the parking lot. Now, sources said the HR&CE is likely to give the corporation its plot opposite to the Yathri Nivas.

Apart from this, the corporation had announced its decision to construct a bus stand over one-acre land near Srirangam zonal office. Mayor Mu Anbalagan said, “We have decided to use the land that we would receive from the department as a parking lot for tourist buses.

This would benefit tourists visiting Srirangam. We hope the department hands over the land soon.” Appreciating the plan, KR Murthy, a resident of Srirangam, said, “During festival season, hundreds of tourists from across the country visit Srirangam.

The need for a permanent parking lot arises then, as the corporation usually arranges temporary parking spaces. If permanent parking space is allotted, the tourists would avoid parking buses by the roadside. We are also pleased that the corporation has decided to construct a bus stand close to the temple in Srirangam, which has been one of our long-pending demands.”

A senior corporation official said, “The two projects are of utmost priority for us. They are put on the fast track and we are taking steps to improve other facilities in Srirangam as well.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srirangam Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Srirangam parking
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp