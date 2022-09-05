Home States Tamil Nadu

Prank video lands YouTubers in trouble

Published: 05th September 2022 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 01:47 AM   |  A+A-

YouTube Logo

Youtube logo. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  A day after warning a group making and hosting prank videos on YouTube, Coimbatore City police on Sunday registered a case against the channel. The group performs shows in public places in the city which intrudes personal liberty of people as well as being non-consensual.

Police swung into action following complaints from public visiting Race Course for walking, stating a group from the YouTube channel ‘Kovai 360 Degree” was harassing girls by trying to make videos. They also revealed the girls’ identities.

TNIE took this issue to the knowledge of City police commissioner V Balakrishnan on Saturday and he assured to take action against this issue. Soon after, the police gave an open warning to the YouTube prank video makers that stringent action would be initiated if anyone crosses the limit by interfering with anyone’s personal liberty.

“If anyone lodges complaint, action will be taken against the You Tubers under the provisions of IPC, IT act and other suitable sections from the special acts, said in the police release. Following an investigation, cyber crime police on Sunday registered a case against the YouTube Channel under different sections, including Section 66E of IT Act.

TAGS
Kovai 360 Degree Prank videos Section 66E of IT Act
Comments

