Relief for patients, visitors as all floors at MGMGH get water dispensers

TIRUCHY: In a relief for patients and attendants, the district’s largest government hospital, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), is now equipped with water dispensers in all its floors and has repaired its RO storage tank in the maternity ward, ensuring 24x7 supply of potable water. Spending funds to the tune of Rs 5 lakh for the project, a hospital administration source said,

“We have installed 15 dispensers in all the six floors through which hot and cold water can be availed of.” In addition, the 1,000-litre Reverse Osmosis (RO) storage tank in the maternity ward which was not in use for a while has been repaired to ensure 24x7 supply of potable water from it as well, the source added.

The project which was taken up in the middle of August has come in for appreciation. Kannan of Viralimalai said, "I had admitted my wife for delivery. During our earlier visits to the hospital, I used to go outside to buy a one-litre bottle at Rs 20. Now thanks to the initiative, I can avail of pure hot water from the hospital itself. It is a huge relief.” Savithri Ammal of Lalgudi said, “Getting potable water in the night was a huge issue.

Now I can avail of it on the hospital premises." When enquired, MGMGH Dean D Nehru said, “Thousands visit the hospital every day. Around 1,600 patients are here. I do not want my patients to spend on potable water; if a patient buys five litres of it a day, it comes to around Rs 100. I utilised unused funds in the hospital and spent Rs 5 lakh for the project."

"Another issue is when patients buy bottles from outside, waste accumulates on the hospital premises, leading to dengue and other diseases. We plan to next set up a separate area for patients to consume food. A machine for laundry will also be set up soon," he added.

