Rice smugglers use Small roads to Kerala and Andhra Pradesh: DGP of CS-CID 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rice smugglers use minivans and two-wheelers to take PDS rice from Tamil Nadu to other States using the many narrow roads along State borders, said DGP of CS-CID Abhash Kumar while speaking to TNIE about cracking down on rice smuggling.

Excerpts:

Why can’t smuggling of PDS rice be stopped?

There is a market for TN PDS rice in AP and Kerala. The quality of PDS rice here is much better than in other States. So, it’s a crime for gain.



What’s your strategy to prevent the smuggling?

We have tightened vigil at border checkposts, due to which the numbers of seizures and arrests have increased over the past 15 months. We have also enhanced incentives for informers. People who provide solid leads on rice smuggling are being paid a slightly higher cash reward.

There are many arrests (3,400 in the past 15 months) for rice smuggling. But it seems there’s no big name in the list.

In most cases, rice mill owners or godown officials walk free because of a lack of evidence. We are working on enhancing the security system to track the source of rice bags.

Is there involvement of employees of the civil supplies department in PDS smuggling?

A few employees of TNCSC ration shops and contract staff are being prosecuted in a few cases.

How do you assess the functioning of check posts along the State border? Are they effective?

Despite a shortage of staff, we have been conducting frequent vehicle checks along the borders regularly. Recently, we found that there are nearly 20 narrow roads in Tiruvallur district along the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border. Similar roads exist along the district borders of Coimbatore-Palakkad. These roads are being used for smuggling rice on two-wheelers and minivans.

Do you face any political pressure while dealing with rice smuggling?

No. We are asked to go after the perpetrators and prosecute them.

Anyone can watch the footage of CCTVs installed in the warehouses of the Food Corporation of India online. Why can’t a similar system be introduced for TNCSC warehouses as well?

It’s up to the government and the department to take a decision on this. As of now, we have been given access to monitor the godowns directly.

CHENNAI: Rice smugglers use minivans and two-wheelers to take PDS rice from Tamil Nadu to other States using the many narrow roads along State borders, said DGP of CS-CID Abhash Kumar while speaking to TNIE about cracking down on rice smuggling. Excerpts: Why can’t smuggling of PDS rice be stopped? There is a market for TN PDS rice in AP and Kerala. The quality of PDS rice here is much better than in other States. So, it’s a crime for gain. What’s your strategy to prevent the smuggling? We have tightened vigil at border checkposts, due to which the numbers of seizures and arrests have increased over the past 15 months. We have also enhanced incentives for informers. People who provide solid leads on rice smuggling are being paid a slightly higher cash reward. There are many arrests (3,400 in the past 15 months) for rice smuggling. But it seems there’s no big name in the list. In most cases, rice mill owners or godown officials walk free because of a lack of evidence. We are working on enhancing the security system to track the source of rice bags. Is there involvement of employees of the civil supplies department in PDS smuggling? A few employees of TNCSC ration shops and contract staff are being prosecuted in a few cases. How do you assess the functioning of check posts along the State border? Are they effective? Despite a shortage of staff, we have been conducting frequent vehicle checks along the borders regularly. Recently, we found that there are nearly 20 narrow roads in Tiruvallur district along the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border. Similar roads exist along the district borders of Coimbatore-Palakkad. These roads are being used for smuggling rice on two-wheelers and minivans. Do you face any political pressure while dealing with rice smuggling? No. We are asked to go after the perpetrators and prosecute them. Anyone can watch the footage of CCTVs installed in the warehouses of the Food Corporation of India online. Why can’t a similar system be introduced for TNCSC warehouses as well? It’s up to the government and the department to take a decision on this. As of now, we have been given access to monitor the godowns directly.