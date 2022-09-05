Home States Tamil Nadu

Rice smugglers use Small roads to Kerala and Andhra Pradesh: DGP of CS-CID 

There is a market for TN PDS rice in AP and Kerala. The quality of PDS rice here is much better than in other States. So, it’s a crime for gain.

Published: 05th September 2022 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

DGP of CS-CID Abhash Kumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Rice smugglers use minivans and two-wheelers to take PDS rice from Tamil Nadu to other States using the many narrow roads along State borders, said DGP of CS-CID Abhash Kumar while speaking to TNIE about cracking down on rice smuggling.

Excerpts:

Why can’t smuggling of PDS rice be stopped?
There is a market for TN PDS rice in AP and Kerala. The quality of PDS rice here is much better than in other States. So, it’s a crime for gain.
 
What’s your strategy to prevent the smuggling?

We have tightened vigil at border checkposts, due to which the numbers of seizures and arrests have increased over the past 15 months. We have also enhanced incentives for informers. People who provide solid leads on rice smuggling are being paid a slightly higher cash reward.

There are many arrests (3,400 in the past 15 months) for rice smuggling. But it seems there’s no big name in the list.

In most cases, rice mill owners or godown officials walk free because of a lack of evidence. We are working on enhancing the security system to track the source of rice bags.

Is there involvement of employees of the civil supplies department in PDS smuggling?

A few employees of TNCSC ration shops and contract staff are being prosecuted in a few cases. 
 How do you assess the functioning of check posts along the State border? Are they effective?
Despite a shortage of staff, we have been conducting frequent vehicle checks along the borders regularly. Recently, we found that there are nearly 20 narrow roads in Tiruvallur district along the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border. Similar roads exist along the district borders of Coimbatore-Palakkad. These roads are being used for smuggling rice on two-wheelers and minivans.

Do you face any political pressure while dealing with rice smuggling?

No. We are asked to go after the perpetrators and prosecute them. 

Anyone can watch the footage of CCTVs installed in the warehouses of the Food Corporation of India online. Why can’t a similar system be introduced for TNCSC warehouses as well?

It’s up to the government and the department to take a decision on this. As of now, we have been given access to monitor the godowns directly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu rice smuggling
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp