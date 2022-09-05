Rice smuggling from TN to neighbouring states: Blame it on high quality, low price 

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The smuggling of public distribution system (PDS) rice from Tamil Nadu to Andhra Pradesh and Kerala continues unabated, despite intensive checks by officials on trains and interstate check posts. Though introduction of biometric authentication for buying commodities at ration shops significantly reduced illegal sale of rice, smugglers have managed the keep the well-oiled racket running.

The civil supplies-criminal investigation department (CS-CID) seized an average of 3,189 quintals of rice per month from May last year till August this year. But according to sources, the seizures could be less than 20% of the actual quantity of PDS rice smuggled from the State. Civil supplies department officials, however, are tight-lipped about the exact quantity of rice that goes missing from their records.

A large quantity of rice is smuggled to Andhra Pradesh via Tiruvallur district and other interstate border districts of Vellore, Ranipet, Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari and Krishnagiri. The efforts of Civil Supplies CID, GRP, RPF and revenue department officials have failed to prevent the illegal diversion of PDS rice so far.

Industrial sources said the smuggling of PDS rice is thriving for various reasons better quality of ration rice in TN, free distribution of rice, shortage of enforcement staff, higher price of ration rice in AP (for above BPL families) and huge demand for rice in parts of AP and Kerala.

According to a Redhills-based wholesale trader, “Tamil Nadu ration rice is sold without polishing in a few places in AP for Rs 25 to Rs 30 per kg. Sometimes, the rice also gets smuggled to Maharashtra depending on demand.” In AP, for all those without AAY, elderly and BPL cards, ration rice is sold for Rs 9 per kg and in Kerala it is sold for Rs 4 per kg for non-priority cardholders.

“Smuggling of rice from TN is financially productive as the rice is given for free to all cardholders,” said another trader. The smuggled rice is ferried by trucks, van, minivan and two-wheelers on road. The rice is also taken to AP by trains and through hundreds of narrow village routes on interstate borders.

Brokers get the rice from godowns of civil supplies corporations, rice mills and rations shops through agents and sell it to small traders in rural parts of AP and Kerala. The rice is sold at Rs 20 to Rs 25 per kg. At times, dealers polish the rice and create forged document in the name of mills in Tamil Nadu and sell it at a higher price.

Sources from Government Railway Police said a few smugglers, mostly from lower economic strata, carry 300kg to 600kg of rice in gunny bags by trains and deliver it to designated places in AP. “The rice is then moved to mills or godowns. The suppliers are paid Rs 7 to Rs 8 per kg,” said a police officer.

DGP of CS-CID Abhash Kumar said, “There is tight security in check posts (on roads) and trains, but we found that there are several narrow roads on interstate borders in Tiruvallur and Coimbatore districts through which people smuggle rice on two-wheelers or minivans. We are taking maximum effort to curb the menace.”

Unbridled Profit

Smuggled rice is ferried by trucks, van, minivan and two-wheelers. The rice is also taken to Andhra Pradesh by trains and through hundreds of narrow village routes on interstate borders. The rice is sold at Rs 20 to Rs 25 per kilogram

