Home States Tamil Nadu

WATCH | Burglars in Tamil Nadu caught boozing after boring hole in bar

A policeman who saw a bicycle parked outside the shop went around the building on suspicion and saw the two unsuspecting men boozing inside through the hole on the wall.

Published: 05th September 2022 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Alcoholic, Alcohol addict

(Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The police arrested two men who broke into a Tasmac shop to steal liquor bottles, during night patrol at Kavaraipettai in Thiruvallur on Saturday.

The duo drilled a hole in the shop’s side wall and crawled into it but instead of escaping, they decided to celebrate the successful break-in by fixing themselves a few drinks.

A policeman who saw a bicycle parked outside the shop went around the building on suspicion and saw the two unsuspecting men boozing inside through the hole on the wall. The officer called for back up and a team arrived later.

Not missing a video opportunity, the police personnel made the tipsy burglars crawl out of the same hole and pointed a camera at them for the video to go viral later. 

The police said the burglars, Satheesh from Pallikaranai and Muniyan from Villupuram, were staying in Thiruvallur and working as labourers. In the video, the police can be heard hurrying the men to come out of the hole. They can be seen helping the men crawl out by pulling them by their legs.

The personnel later entered through the shop’s front door but did not allow the same for the accused.  

The police also seized Rs 14,000 cash from them and found a bag of liquor bottles. The Kavaraipettai police registered a case and arrested the duo for theft.

They drilled the hole with equipment used for construction, the police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
burglary booze alcohol
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp