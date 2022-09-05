WATCH | Burglars in Tamil Nadu caught boozing after boring hole in bar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The police arrested two men who broke into a Tasmac shop to steal liquor bottles, during night patrol at Kavaraipettai in Thiruvallur on Saturday.

The duo drilled a hole in the shop’s side wall and crawled into it but instead of escaping, they decided to celebrate the successful break-in by fixing themselves a few drinks.

A policeman who saw a bicycle parked outside the shop went around the building on suspicion and saw the two unsuspecting men boozing inside through the hole on the wall. The officer called for back up and a team arrived later.

Not missing a video opportunity, the police personnel made the tipsy burglars crawl out of the same hole and pointed a camera at them for the video to go viral later.

The police said the burglars, Satheesh from Pallikaranai and Muniyan from Villupuram, were staying in Thiruvallur and working as labourers. In the video, the police can be heard hurrying the men to come out of the hole. They can be seen helping the men crawl out by pulling them by their legs.

The personnel later entered through the shop’s front door but did not allow the same for the accused.

Two men drilled a hole in the wall of a liquor shop & were boozing inside when caught redhanded by a patrol police in Thiruvallur district. The men had planned to steal the liquor bottles but decided to booze before taking off when they were caught @xpresstn @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/zF9MoRjlUX — Novinston Lobo (@NovinstonLobo) September 4, 2022

The police also seized Rs 14,000 cash from them and found a bag of liquor bottles. The Kavaraipettai police registered a case and arrested the duo for theft.

They drilled the hole with equipment used for construction, the police added.

CHENNAI: The police arrested two men who broke into a Tasmac shop to steal liquor bottles, during night patrol at Kavaraipettai in Thiruvallur on Saturday. The duo drilled a hole in the shop’s side wall and crawled into it but instead of escaping, they decided to celebrate the successful break-in by fixing themselves a few drinks. A policeman who saw a bicycle parked outside the shop went around the building on suspicion and saw the two unsuspecting men boozing inside through the hole on the wall. The officer called for back up and a team arrived later. Not missing a video opportunity, the police personnel made the tipsy burglars crawl out of the same hole and pointed a camera at them for the video to go viral later. The police said the burglars, Satheesh from Pallikaranai and Muniyan from Villupuram, were staying in Thiruvallur and working as labourers. In the video, the police can be heard hurrying the men to come out of the hole. They can be seen helping the men crawl out by pulling them by their legs. The personnel later entered through the shop’s front door but did not allow the same for the accused. Two men drilled a hole in the wall of a liquor shop & were boozing inside when caught redhanded by a patrol police in Thiruvallur district. The men had planned to steal the liquor bottles but decided to booze before taking off when they were caught @xpresstn @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/zF9MoRjlUX — Novinston Lobo (@NovinstonLobo) September 4, 2022 The police also seized Rs 14,000 cash from them and found a bag of liquor bottles. The Kavaraipettai police registered a case and arrested the duo for theft. They drilled the hole with equipment used for construction, the police added.