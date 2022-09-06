2-km black spot causing accidents at Thoppur: RTO

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: A video created by the Regional Transport Office on the steps taken by the department to reduce road accidents at Thoppur is gaining traction with public. The RTO analysed accidents that happened in Thoppur ghat road for over one year and the findings were published as a booklet and key points of the RTO efforts were made into a video for official purposes. However the video has become a hit on social media.

Regional Transport Officer Dhamodaran said, “This video was not intended to be shared to the public, we are yet to ascertain how the video was released. But this video has gone viral. The aim was to provide a video report on situation in Thoppur ghat road and to highlight the RTO’s efforts to avert accidents. This report was made by Research scholars from a private college and findings have been submitted to the state government.”

Explaining the findings of the study, Dhamodaran said, “In Thoppur Ghat road there is two-km stretch from Kattamdeu to the Police checkpoint which is a black spot. A majority of accidents occured within this two km stretch. In the past 10 years a total of 558 accidents have occurred here which has left over 684 people injured and 208 people dead. So a study was conducted and we have made several improvements to the road.”

Dhamodaran further said, “Our study has found that there is a problem with the road especially in the 2 km stretch as it is a steep descent with three hairpin bends making trucks sway and lose control. While this problem can be rectified with careful driving and maintaining speed limit, checking brake pressure and traveling in second gear. It is still a problem.”

K Murugan(46) a driver said, “I have seen the video, it has highlighted the risky era around Kattamedu. It is true that traveling on this route we often face problems here. The descent is steep and when we carry heavy loads it is difficult to maintain control of trucks. This video is like a reminder for drivers to exercise caution while traveling the roads. In most accidents drivers are blamed for the accidents, but there is a problem with the road and the RTO has reported on the matter also.”

Police sources said, “The roads are not right and modifications need to be made. When we inquire into the accidents, most drivers say they lose control of their vehicle despite being careful. A lot of progress has been made to improve the road to keep drivers safe and they are all highlighted in the video.”

