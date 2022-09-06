386 TN teachers presented with Dr Radhakrishnan award by Education Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday presented the Dr Radhakrishnan award to 386 government school teachers. The award recognises the services of the best teachers of the school education department and is presented on Teachers Day, every year. Those chosen for the award will also receive a Rs 10,000 cash reward, silver medal and certificate of appreciation. “The relation between a teacher and a student is way more than a blood relation,” said Anbil Mahesh. Voicing out the concern of teachers, Tamil Nadu Textbook Corporation Head Dindigul Leoni requested the Education Minister to re-appoint the school education director. “The post of school education director was withdrawn a few years ago. Reappointment of the post will ensure smooth flow of conversation between the Minister and the teachers,” he said.