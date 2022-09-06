Home States Tamil Nadu

Cops nab family of three for robbing bank customers in Vedaranyam

According to officials, N Gundu Karthik, 38, his wife Gayathri and her father M Ganesan followed an 'intriguing' modus operandi in carrying out the thefts.

Published: 06th September 2022 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM:  Police officials on Monday arrested three members of a family for stalking, deceiving and thieving money from several bank customers in Vedaranyam, Nagapattinam, for the past six months. According to officials, N Gundu Karthik, 38, his wife Gayathri and her father M Ganesan followed an 'intriguing' modus operandi in carrying out the thefts.

A total of Rs 3 lakh has been retrieved from the gang, police sources said. R Devasenathipathy, an investigating officer, said, "The three accused used to conduct thefts by moving in and around Vedaranyam. They used to secretly watch the movements of the customers from inside the banks.

Later, they follow them on their way out. Outside, the three approach the customers and deceive them by saying that they dropped some money on the ground. While the victims search for it, two of the gang members rob them.

Several such incidents have been reported from across Vedaranyam over the past six months." A special team, led by Vedaranyam DSP K Murugavelu, was formed to nab the trio. The team visited banks and, taking note of surveillance footage, identified the suspects and traced them.

After confirming that the trio were involved in similar thefts, they were arrested on Monday. A motorcycle, which was used to conduct the thefts, was seized. Cases were registered against them in a total of three police stations in Kariyapattinam, Vettaikaraniruppu and Thalaignayiru. They were produced before a magistrate who remanded them to judicial custody. Further investigation is under way.

