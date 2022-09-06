DMK to celebrate Dravidian month

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The IT wing of the DMK has planned to celebrate September as a Dravidian month as the birth anniversaries of Dravidian movement icons Periyar and CN Annadurai, and the anniversary of the launch of DMK are all this month.

As part of the celebration, the wing has planned to conduct a Dravidian walkathon through landmarks such as the Robinson park, where the DMK was launched, and other significant places. Besides, the wing has decided to conduct Twitter discussions with the second-rung leaders of the party for the entirety of September.

According to IT wing functionaries, “There is a need to reintroduce leaders of the Dravidian movements and their achievements since many youngsters are falling into the fray of right wing’s toxic campaign.

Hence, we are planning to conduct Twitter spaces, a platform to conduct a discussion with like-minded persons. In which, DMK’s second-rung leaders will take part and elaborate on the need of the progressive Dravidian movement in the current political scenario and the Draividinan model government for the country.”

Another IT-wing functionary said they will also air small documentaries about the leaders and their achievements and their struggle for social reforms and social justice. On September 1, the wing posted the life history and achievements of Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar, a first-generation Dravidian movement stalwart and a prominent women leader of the pre-independence era.

So far, the IT spaces have been conducted under the titles Dravidian economics, Dravidian model, Dravidian all over the world, and Learned by Dravidian. The wing has also planned to visit the places across the State which have been named after Dravidian stalwarts such as Natesan park, Panagal park and Periyar Thidal to recall the services of the leaders and honour them for their dedication to the reformation of the society.

