Kallakurichi student’s mom files complaint against YouTuber

This comes days after the high court confirmed that the girl had killed herself. 

School buses torched by protesters over the death of the Class 12 student in July

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The mother of the Kallakurichi school student who died filed a  complaint with DGP C Sylendra Babu against a YouTuber who made controversial statements on her character. Since the death of the 17-year-old girl, several YouTube channels have been cashing in on the viral news.

While some published videos in support of the victim, others had made videos in favour of the school. One such YouTuber Kaarthik R Pillai, who runs the ‘The K TV’, uploaded a video defaming Selvi, the mother of the victim. 

The YouTuber, in his video, claims that Selvi was initially married to Ganesh but divorced him to marry Ramalingam. In previous videos, Kaarthik also claimed that Selvi beat up and murdered her daughter. 
This comes days after the high court confirmed that the girl had killed herself. 

Speaking to the media, Selvi said, “The YouTuber claims that my daughter’s initial was G till Class 9 and later changed to R. We asked the DGP to arrest Kaarthik, block his channel and delete all the controversial videos.” 

Showing documents of her marriage invitations, Aadhaar card and wedding pictures to the press, Selvi added that she has submitted the same to the office of DGP for enquiry. Selvi also mentioned that the CBCID officers enquired with them only once.

“We still believe that our daughter was murdered. While the High Court has issued that my daughter killed herself, the evidence in the school speaks otherwise,” said Selvi.

‘Character assassination’

Selvi filed a complaint with DGP C Sylendra Babu against a YouTuber who made controversial statements against her character

Kallakurichi student death
