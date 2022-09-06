Kannagi Nagar suffers due to staff shortage at GH

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Due to the paucity of doctors, nurses and other staff at the government hospital in Kannagi Nagar, patients are being referred to other government hospitals. Three posts of medical officers, eight posts of staff nurses, and one post each of permanent operation theatre staff, anaesthetist and lab technician are vacant. The doctor from the nearby UPHC, who is posted at the hospital to meet the need at times, will be relieved on September 15. Neither the hospital nor the UPHC has security personnel. The hospital caters to a population of more than one lakh, including 30,000 people in Ezhil Nagar.

Though two gynaecologists are posted at the hospital, even deliveries are referred to other hospitals. "I took my wife to the 30-bedded hospital in Kannagi Nagar last month and they referred us to the Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children in Triplicane, which is more than 15 km away. However, the doctors there sent us back here as they felt there were no complications. Such incidents happen often," said Arjun, from the locality.

When TNIE visited the hospital around 1 pm on Thursday, there were no medical officers to attend to outpatients. Staff said the doctor posted there has gone for training and the UPHC doctor had gone home as she had to be there for night duty as well. There were gynaecologists on duty. "There are no doctors most of the time. Since we have to wait for long, we go to other hospitals," said Ramani, a daily wage worker.

Meanwhile, staff said anaesthetists visit the hospital on a rotational basis and duty doctors are posted on double shifts, but are unable to manage. Corporation officials said they are trying to manage the shortage by deputing officials for now, and will solve the problems soon.



