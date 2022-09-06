Home States Tamil Nadu

Leaders pay homage to VO Chidambaram Pillai on birth anniversary

Published: 06th September 2022 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin and leaders of political parties paid homage to freedom fighter VO Chidambaram Pillai on his birth anniversary on Monday.

“...Our nation is indebted to him for his rich contribution to the freedom struggle. He also placed great emphasis on economic progress and becoming self-reliant. His ideals continue to inspire us,” the PM said in his tweet.

Governor RN Ravi paid tribute at a function held in Raj Bhavan. During the function, Ravi felicitated the VOC’s grandchildren Maragatha Valli Ranganathan, CV Chidambaram, and other descendants. He also paid floral tributes to the portrait of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan on the occation of Teachers’ Day. 

The Chief Minister, in his tweet, said, “I salute Chidambaranar who is an icon of Swadeshi movement and strove for self-reliance and self-sufficiency of the country.” Stalin also paid floral tribute to the portrait of the departed freedom fighter here.

AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran were among the leaders who paid homage to the late leader.

