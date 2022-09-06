Madras  HC junks plea against quota in PG medical admission

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a batch of petitions challenging the G.O. passed by the Tamil Nadu government providing reservation benefits to in-service doctors in post graduate medical admission. The G.O, dated November 7, 2020, gave 50% reservation to in-service doctors in government health institutions in Tamil Nadu. It also allowed them to compete in the general category.

The petitioners had contended that due to the G.O, non-service doctors like them were affected as 859 in-service doctors were allotted PG medical seats in Tamil Nadu during the 2021-22 counselling session while only 294 non-service candidates got seats.

Justice GR Swaminathan rejected the petition by referring to a judgment passed by a division bench of the Madras High Court on January 27, (a few months after the admissions for the 2021-22 academic year were finalised) in a similar batch of cases that were filed last year, that stated it did not want to interfere in the first year of implementation of the G.O.

“Therefore, the data collected in respect of the first year of implementation of the policy cannot be the basis for maintaining this writ petition. The liberty granted by the division bench can be invoked only if the petitioners can show a pattern of disproportionate impact,” Justice Swaminathan observed and dismissed the petitions, adding that the petitioners might have to wait and see how the policy works itself out in the next academic year before they can avail the liberty granted by the division bench.

HC notice to Tiruchy corpn over felling of trees

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday issued notice to Tiruchy Corporation and State highways authorities in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against the felling of trees on both sides of Thiruvanaikovil Trunk Road. The litigant, K Kannan of Tiruchy, submitted in his petition that the authorities are axing several trees on both sides of Thiruvanaikovil Trunk Road (a 70-feet road between Thiruvanaikovil and Check Post Road) for laying a concrete pavement for drainage purpose under Smart City Scheme. Kannan said the felling of trees is unwarranted as has been there for nearly 40 years. A Bench comprising Justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad issued notice to the authorities concerned and adjourned the case.

HC confirms life sentence of man who sexually assaulted daughter

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has upheld the life sentence awarded to a man for sexually assaulting his two-year-old daughter in Theni in 2015. A bench comprising Justices PN Prakash and R Hemalatha passed the order while dismissing the appeal filed by the man challenging his conviction by a Sessions Court in Theni in December 2018. The counsel appearing for the convict had sought leniency as he was taking care of the child after she was abandoned by her mother. Brushing aside the argument, the court said, “Merely because the appellant is providing money for the upbringing of the child, he cannot be shown any mercy and that too, in a case under Pocso Act.” Taking into consideration the medical evidence on record to support the charges, the judges confirmed his conviction.

