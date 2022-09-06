Rain inundates many Erode localities, public seek solution

P Srinivasan By

Express News Service

ERODE: Heavy rain for the third consecutive day in Erode on Sunday night caused inundation in many roads and residential areas across the city. The people urged the Municipal Corporation to find a permanent solution for this issue. Rainwater entered houses in Vettukattu Valasu and Madikarar Colony under the Corporation limits.

Kumar, a resident of Vettukattu Valasu said, "Water entered our house due to heavy rains and more than 80 houses have been affected. This problem occurs every monsoon. Water enters our house even in the case of light rain. This happens due to lack of proper drainage system. The corporation must find a permanent solution for this."

When TNIE contacted Corporation Commissioner Sivakumar, he said, "Over 100 field workers have been deployed to drain rain water from the houses and work is in progress. We have ordered them to use machinery wherever necessary. In order to permanently solve this problem, we have planned to construct drainage in these areas. A proposal for this has been sent to the State government."

According to District Disaster Management, Erode recorded an average rainfall of 24.81 mm on Monday morning. A total of 421.8 mm of rainfall has been recorded across the district.

Olapalayam Lake in Kumarapalayam in Namakkal, overflowed due to heavy rain and water entered the nearby Kamban Nagar and Periyar Nagar residential areas on Sunday night. Also, due to ingress of rain water, Kombupallam Government Higher Secondary School in Kumarapalayam was given a holiday on Monday.

Kumarapalayam municipality officials said, "Evacuation work is underway in rainwater logged areas. All necessary assistance to the public has been arranged." Namakkal district recorded an average rainfall of 24.18 mm on Monday morning. A total of 290.12 mm of rainfall has been recorded across the district.

