Tiruchy corporation expects to finish underground drainage work by March 2023

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The corporation said on Monday that it is expecting the underground drainage work to be completed by March 2023. The rain in the past few days has affected commutation across the city and residents have started complaining about various difficulties faced on a daily basis.

Mayor Mu Anbalagan, corporation commissioner R Vaithinathan and senior officials of the civic body held a meeting on Monday and discussed the prevailing situation and steps being taken. "We are expecting the blacktopping work on roads used by buses and the main roads to be complete by this month.

We will also finish the works on other arterial roads by November," Vaithinathan said. Officials said the underground drainage network would cover 1,300 km in the city. Pipelines have been laid for 848 km so far. Works are also going on in many areas to ensure round-the- clock water supply in the city.

"We have to consider multiple factors like the underground drainage work and drinking water supply line work before black-topping the roads. These are some hurdles to finish the works fast. We will lay a mixture of cement and gravel on interior roads which are in badly damaged condition," a senior official said.

When pointed out that a few roads which were recently blacktopped, like EVR Road, got damaged in the recent rain, an official said, "We have not conducted the final layer of blacktopping in some places. Some of the roads which suffered minor damage will be repaired soon."

TIRUCHY: The corporation said on Monday that it is expecting the underground drainage work to be completed by March 2023. The rain in the past few days has affected commutation across the city and residents have started complaining about various difficulties faced on a daily basis. Mayor Mu Anbalagan, corporation commissioner R Vaithinathan and senior officials of the civic body held a meeting on Monday and discussed the prevailing situation and steps being taken. "We are expecting the blacktopping work on roads used by buses and the main roads to be complete by this month. We will also finish the works on other arterial roads by November," Vaithinathan said. Officials said the underground drainage network would cover 1,300 km in the city. Pipelines have been laid for 848 km so far. Works are also going on in many areas to ensure round-the- clock water supply in the city. "We have to consider multiple factors like the underground drainage work and drinking water supply line work before black-topping the roads. These are some hurdles to finish the works fast. We will lay a mixture of cement and gravel on interior roads which are in badly damaged condition," a senior official said. When pointed out that a few roads which were recently blacktopped, like EVR Road, got damaged in the recent rain, an official said, "We have not conducted the final layer of blacktopping in some places. Some of the roads which suffered minor damage will be repaired soon."