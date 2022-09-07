2,528 water thefts from Parambikulam Aliyar Project canal in four months: PWD

Saravanan M P By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Over 2,528 incidents of water theft from the Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) canal were reported between December 2021 and April 2022, according to a report submitted by the Water Resource Organisation (WRO) of the Public Works department to the Madras High Court. According to the report that was released to petitioners recently, a copy of which is available with TNIE, the department had severed forty illegal power connections before the affected parties, which include a few industrial units, approached the court stating they were not issued notices. The court awarded stay on a case to case basis and directed the department to submit a report on the issue. The court will peruse the report in the next hearing which is slated for next week.

A special team comprising officials from the WRO, revenue department and police inspected the sites of the alleged water theft. The 124 km-long canal, which carries water from Thirumoorthy dam in Udumalaipet to Vellakoil across 600 villages, is an important water source for farmers in Tiruppur and Coimbatore.

Speaking to TNIE, PAP farmers’ welfare association president V Ramalingam said, “Farmers in Udumalaipet, Palladam and in tail end areas like Kundadam and Kangeyam in Tiruppur district are affected by water theft. The dam has an ayacut of 3.77 lakh acres. As per the government order, wells should not be dug within a 50-metre radius from the canal. But people are violating it and digging wells near the canal, which is one of the biggest means of water theft.

Besides, some people are also diverting water from the canal, which is against the rules. Pumping motors exceeding 10 HPs should not be used for the canal and would be used during off seasons. But, none of the rules are followed by the violators, who exploit the water for commercial purposes for several years.” PAP Vellakoil Branch Water Conservation Association (Kangayam-Vellakoil) president P Velusamy said, “Water is supposed to be released equitably (@120 Duty between canals).

But only 100 mcft was realized from Vellakovil Branch Canal, which is a deviation from the act. Also, without any supervision, they have declared that 94,201 acres of land are irrigated. Till recently, we used to get only 12 days of wetting. After many protests, we are now getting only 15 days, which is far from the equitable distribution of water.”

A senior official from the WRO told TNIE, “Water theft is the primary reason for water loss and these are not only found along main canals from PAP canal in both districts, but also in many branch canals. We have initiated action against the people involved in water theft, and their power has been disconnected based on TANGEDCO’s instructions. Many farmers have filed suits in the Madras HC against the immediate power disconnection and based on the HC’s advice, the joint team is issuing proper notices to the violators. We are waiting for the HC’s directions for further action.”

