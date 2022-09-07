Home States Tamil Nadu

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul reaches Chennai, to pay tribute to Rajiv

Ahead of the commencement of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kanniyakumari on Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Chennai late on Tuesday evening.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arriving in Chennai late on Tuesday evening ahead of the cross-country Bharat Jodo Yatra that he will lead from Kanniyakumari | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Ahead of the commencement of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kanniyakumari on Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Chennai late on Tuesday evening. He will pay tribute to his father and former prime minister the late Rajiv Gandhi on Wednesday morning.

As per his schedule, he will spend the night at a private hotel near the Chennai Airport and leave for Sriperumpudhur, where Rajiv’s memorial is located, on Wednesday morning. After paying tribute to his father and hoisting party flag at the memorial’s entrance, he will return to the hotel. Around 11.40 am, he will leave for Thiruvananthapuram by flight and reach Kanniyakumari later that day to begin the rally.

