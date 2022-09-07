Home States Tamil Nadu

Design of Tiruchy road flyover has no flaw: IIT professor

In a significant observation, Dr Gitakrishnan said multiple speed breakers, though effective in reducing accidents, have the undesired effect of increasing travel time, and emissions.

Published: 07th September 2022

Trichy Road flyover in Coimbatore

Tiruchy Road flyover in Coimbatore (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  There is no flaw in the design of the newly constructed Tiruchy road flyover and speeding caused three fatal accidents on the structure, states the report submitted by an expert from IIT-Madras to the district administration. The expert has suggested the installation of speed monitoring devices on the flyover.

The district administrated had approached Dr Gitakrishnan Ramadurai, Associate Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT- Madras to study the design of the flyover following the three fatal accidents since its inauguration on 11 June.

He submitted the report to district collector GS Sameeran two weeks ago and it was made public on Tuesday. Besides speed monitoring devices, Dr Gitakrishnan has recommended the installation of motorcycle-friendly crash barriers on either side of a curve on the flyover. His report recommends installation of two speed monitoring devices (one for each approach at about 150 meters ahead of the curve) along with LED display to warn motorists about their speed. 

Further, it said concrete barriers would be effective in preventing tipping over of larger vehicles. Motorcycle-friendly crash barriers (roller type, mesh type, similar crash absorbing /deflecting barriers) can be installed along curves, it added.

In a significant observation, Dr Gitakrishnan said multiple speed breakers, though effective in reducing accidents, have the undesired effect of increasing travel time, and emissions. In extreme cases, the speed breakers may also cause accidents. Hence after the installation of the speed monitoring devices and better crash barriers, the speed breakers may be removed, he suggested.  

Meanwhile, the National Highways wing of the state highways department has installed six CCTV cameras near the curve to monitor vehicle movement.

