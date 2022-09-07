Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court seek report on waterbody encroached by varsity

SASTRA’s counsels said there was no waterbody and no survey number existed to show that the encroached land was part of the waterbody.

Published: 07th September 2022 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

EXPress ILLUSTRATION

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The First Bench of the Madras High Court, comprising Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and N Mala on Tuesday, directed TN government to file a report on the exact extent of land that was part of a waterbody but under encroachment by SASTRA deemed university in Thanjavur.

The direction was given after senior counsels Rajagopal and PH Arvindh Pandian, appearing for the university, countered the submission of Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran, who said a part of the 33.37 acres under encroachment was part of waterbodies and the revenue department had records for it.

SASTRA’s counsels said there was no waterbody and no survey number existed to show that the encroached land was part of the waterbody. They sought independent verification of the matter.
Ravindran blamed the university of squatting on government land for long.

“It ought to be evicted, and there was no compromise on the issue,” he said. While directing the AAG to file a report on the extent of the waterbody under encroachment, the bench told the counsels for the university to file their reply to it and posted the matter to September 26.

TN government had accused SASTRA of encroaching on 33.37 acres of government land for 35 years. Thought  the varsity offered alternative land, the State government rejected it. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SASTRA deemed university Madras High Court Waterbody enroachment
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp